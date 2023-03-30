CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — We all have our own unique traditions for important holidays; however, it is likely that we’ve all had at least one picture with the Easter Bunny in our lifetime.

If you’re looking to carry on the tradition with your kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, or pets, we’ve got you covered.

abc27 has compiled a list of Easter Bunny related events in Central Pennsylvania.

Cumberland County

Now until April 8: Photos with the Bunny at the Capital City Mall — 3506 Capital City Mall Drive in Camp Hill

April 1: Easter Bunny Meet & Greet at Dream Home Realty — 1007 Market Street in Lemoyne

April 2: Bingo with the Easter Bunny at the Enola Fire Company No. 3 — 118 Chester Road in Enola

April 3: Family Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny at the Capital City Mall — 3506 Capital City Mall Drive in Camp Hill

Dauphin County

April 1: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Easter Egg Hunt at the Highspire Fire Department — 272 2nd Street in Highspire

April 1: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Watts Buffalo Community Center — 57 Blacksnake Road, Duncannon

April 1: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Rescue Fire Company #37 — 3701 North 6th Street in Harrisburg

April 1: Easter Bunny Blast! at Sunshine Park — 901 North 12th Street & Herr Streets in Harrisburg

April 1 until April 8: Easter Bunny Photos at Bass Pro Shops — 3501 Paxton Street in Harrisburg

April 2: Easter Bunny Pet Pictures at J&P Winery — 10417 Mountain Road in Grantville

April 2: Easter Bunny Photos in the Flower Truck at Desserts Etc. — 840 East Chocolate Avenue in Hershey

April 8: Photos with the Easter Bunny at Cubby’s Ice Cream — 295 East Main Street in Hummelstown

Lancaster County

April 1: 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Pictures with the Easter Bunny at the Grocery Outlet — 1951 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster

April 1: Easter Photo Event — 711 B Rohrerstown Road in Lancaster

April 8: Easter Bunny Pet Portraits with Basset & Lab and Jordan Leigh Photography — 1352 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster

April 8: Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny at That Fish Place-That Pet Place — 237 Centerville Road in Lancaster

Lebanon County

Now until April 8: Easter Bunny Pictures at the Lebanon Valley Mall — 2231 Lebanon Valley Mall in Lebanon

April 1: Humane Society of Lebanon Thrift Shop Spring Bazaar — 129 Cumberland Street in Lebanon

April 9: Pictures with the Easter Bunny at the Humane Society of Lebanon County — 150 North Ramona Road in Myerstown

Perry County

April 1: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Shermans Dale Ambulance Association — 260 Richwine Road in Shermans Dale

York County

Now until April 1: Easter Pictures for dogs at Kerri’s Pawsome Bakery — 2143 Stoverstown Road in Spring Grove

Now until April 8: Easter Bunny at York Galleria — 2899 Whiteford Road in York

April 1 and April 8: Pictures with the Easter Bunny at The Markets at Hanover — 1649 Broadway in Hanover

April 1: Easter Bunny Breakfast at Red Lion Recreation — 190 S Charles Street in Red Lion

April 1: Easter Egg Hunt & Breakfast at Emmanuel United Methodist Church — 2185 Windsor Road in Windsor

April 2: Visit with the Easter Bunny at Maple Donuts — 970 Loucks Road in York

April 8: Easter Bunny Breakfast at Eagle Fire Co. #1 — 54 Center Street in Mount Wolf

April 8: Easter Bunny Breakfast at Laurel Fire Company #1 — 94 Schoolhouse Lane in Windsor

April 2: Easter Bunny Event at The Cabbage Patch — 1108 Baltimore Street in Hanover

If you have an Easter Bunny event you’d like added to the list, feel free to email kfuller@abc27.com.