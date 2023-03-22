(WHTM) — Spring brings us warmer and longer days, but FEMA is reminding residents that it also brings the risk of flooding and is urging those to take a moment and look at whether or not they are prepared if parts of the region experience flooding.

“Every step you take now to prepare ahead of a storm or flooding event can help not only protect your family and the life you have built but help you recover quickly as well,” said FEMA Region 3 Regional Administrator MaryAnn Tierney. “I encourage everyone to make a plan and practice it with their families.”

FEMA states that the following actions can be taken if residents know that their property is vulnerable to flooding.

Raise or flood-proof your washer, dryer, water heater, and HVAC systems. If possible, move these appliances out of your basement to the second floor or attic.

Relocate electrical outlets to three feet above the floor.

Seal your basement walls with waterproofing compounds.

Elevate the exterior air conditioning compressor 2-3 feet.

Residents should also make a plan for their household, including pets, so you and your family are aware of what to do if flooding occurs. FEMA recommends to following:

Gather essential documents and information and place them in a waterproof container, along with creating password-protected digital copies.

Move all valuable items to a higher level of the home. Prepare your home by performing regular inspections to identify home weaknesses.

Check and clean home gutters often to ensure that the home has a well-operated draining system.

During floods, FEMA states to pay attention to first responders and evacuate immediately if told to do so.