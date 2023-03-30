MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Millersburg Area Working Together has announced the 34th annual Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday, May 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The festival will host vendors and entertainment such as Shotgunn, sponsored by Mid Penn Bank, the Millersburg High School Jazz Band, Lo Brau, Aaron David Gaul, and more.

Other activities will include food stands, children’s activities, the Cherry Dessert Silent Auction, and the Cherry Blossom Festival Car Show.

The Cherry Blossom Festival Car Show will hold registrations from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and costs $15.

For more details on any information above, you can contact Donna at 717-580-3638 or fralickdonna450@comcast.net. Vendor spaces are still available and applications can be obtained on the Millersburg Borough website.

The rain date for the Millersburg Cherry Blossom Festival is Sunday, May 7.