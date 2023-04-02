(WHTM) — Easter is full of bunnies, flowers, and of course candy!

But, RetailMeNot states that this candy is the top candy to buy during Easter so for another year in a row.

For another year, Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs top the list as the favorite among a survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults. You can see the breakdown of America’s favorite candy below

Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs: 51%.

Chocolate Bunnies: 17%.

Cadbury Eggs: 13%.

Jellybeans: 12%.

Peeps: 7%.

None of the above: 1%

RetailMeNot also found that 76% of people that were polled stated that Walmart was their top shopping destination. This was then followed by Amazon at 40%, Target at 36% with wholesalers such as Costco and Sam’s Club at 13%.

RetalMeNot states that more than half of Americans, 56% to be exact, plan to shop for Easter 2023, spending an average of $237.35. Most of that is going towards candy and other food. Below are the top spending categories for Easter 2023.

Candy: 73%.

Food & beverage: 44%.

Toys: 39%

Clothing: 34%.

Greeting cards: 31%.

Decorations: 29%.

The list states 65% of respondents to the survey said they are planning to shop for kids this Easter season.