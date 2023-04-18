(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is known for many things. From its food to its natural resources to its rich history, Pennsylvania tends to have many things for its residents to enjoy.

But, there is one thing that Pennsylvania offers that makes many people absolutely miserable: Pollen and allergies.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

According to Dr. Manan Shah of Wyndly, Pennsylvania has one of the highest concentrations of pollen in the country. Pennsylvania’s allergy season, according to Wyndly, can start as early as February and usually lasts until the first hard freeze of winter.

In spring, tree allergy season takes over, which can last from the late winter months and run all the way into late May. Common tree allergies for Pennsylvania include hickory, ash, maple, walnut, oak, willow, and mulberry.

Summer is when tree pollen dies down, but grass pollen becomes an issue. This season starts in mid-May and tapers off around mid-August. Common grass allergens include bent, fescue, orchard, brome, sweet vernal, and timothy grass.

Fall is prime time for weed allergy season, which lasts from mid-August until the first hard freeze of the winter. This can include allergens such as ragweed, wormwood, araanth, orache and sagebrush.

Winter marks the end of pollen allergy season. But, depending on your specific set of allergies, indoor allergies such as mold, dander, and dust can cause you to feel sneezy.

According to Wyndly, portions of the Midstate such as Harrisburg and points north and west see these common allergies:

Common Harrisburg-area Pollen Allergies

Spring Tree Pollen Summer Grass Pollen Fall Weed Pollen Oak Ryegrass Ragweed Hickory Bent Wormwood Maple Timothy Grass Pigweed Cedar Brome Sagebrush Mulberry Orchard Willow Fescue Ash Pollen Source: Wyndly

According to Wyndly, portions of the Midstate such as Lancaster and points south and east see these common allergies:

Common Lancaster-area Pollen Allergies

Spring Tree Pollen Summer Grass Pollen Fall Weed Pollen Oak Ryegrass Ragweed Hickory Bermuda Wormwood Walnut Bent Amaranth Willow Brome Sagebrush Ash Timothy Orache Maple ﻿ Source: Wyndly

Wyndly also states the worst months for Pennsylvania allergies include April, May, June, and September.