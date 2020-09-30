Staff member tests positive for Covid-19 at Linglestown Middle School

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Dauphin School District announced Tuesday that a staff member at the Linglestown Middle School has tested positive for coronavirus.

The district says that the staff member was last in the building on Friday, and that as a result of the positive case, students in ‘Group B’ are to have classes remotely for the next two weeks — until Oct. 12.

CORE students who were in the building on Friday are additionally asked to be monitored for coronavirus symptoms.

The district says that it has consulted with the district physician in addition to the state Department of Health. Shared common spaces will be cleaned in the meanwhile.