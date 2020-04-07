Stay-at-home order can be stressful for some dogs

The COVID-19 stay-at-home order can be a stressful time for some canines.

“We’ve essentially rocked their world because now we are home all the time,” says Dr. Diane Ford, owner of The Vetting Zoo in Palmyra.

The change can mess up dogs and cats schedules and bodies.

“We are seeing a lot of calls with dogs that have gastrointestinal upset, a lot of those are stress colitis and looking back, these dogs are used to a normal routine,” Ford said. “Mom and dad go off to work in the morning and they don’t see them for hours later now everyone’s home and they’re active and they don’t get their naps in.”

She has tips for now and when pet owners head back to the office.

“My recommendations is give them a bit of time out during the day. If you use a crate, go ahead an exercise that as crate training and get them used to the fact that hopefully, sometime soon, we won’t all be home all the time and we are spending a lot of time with them now,” Ford said. “When it does come time for people to go back to work, some things I recommend are some ideas we use for generalized separation anxiety leaving a television on. Also, maybe having some Kong toys that you can put peanut butter or cheese on the inside, stick them in the freezer overnight, and then the next day you are ready to go to work give them to your dogs.”