Steelton Borough police to host flu shot clinic

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton police says it will be hosting its annual Flu Shot Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Borough Municipal Building at 123 North Front Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

