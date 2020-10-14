Steelton Borough police to host flu shot clinic

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton police says it will be hosting its annual Flu Shot Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Borough Municipal Building at 123 North Front Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Top News
