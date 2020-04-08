Steelton duo delivering meals to students at home

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — It is hard to find many people walking along Front Street in Steelton since Governor Wolf issued a stay-at-home order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but Julianna Paioletti and J.P. Walsh are often seen delivering meals to children.

“We feel the need to do our part to help make sure that children are getting good meals while they are at home,” Paioletti said. “That is what drives every day.”

She has been delivering meals for four weeks, and doesn’t have plans to slow down.

“As long as the need continues, I will continue,” Paioletti said. “I am committed to this effort.”

J.P. Walsh recently began helping Julianna, after her previous partner had to stop due to health care work obligation. Walsh says the time was right to get involved.

“I was just laid off from my essential job at the airport,” Walsh said. “During this difficult time, I feel that it is important for me to give back to my community, especially now, because I have the time.

Paioletti and Walsh say they both will continue meal deliveries as long as the need continues.