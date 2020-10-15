Stray beagle looks to be permanent fixture at Susquehanna Township Police Department

A rough start for Auggie; the beagle’s picture was posted on Susquehanna Township Police Department’s Facebook page on Sept. 5.

“He was found as a stray. Wandering around, not in great shape, we were able to catch him,” said Cpl. Tim Rogers.

“When I saw him, he looked a little lonely, and I went over him and he was super friendly,” said director of public safety Robert Martin.

Auggie ended up at the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area.

“They’ve been treating him ever since, a few problems that they helped him get over,” Rogers said.

Auggie’s owners were never found.

“I said ‘Listen, contact the Humane Society, if no one claims him, we have a home for him,'” Martin said.

A big day for the since-recovered Beagle.

“He’s going to be station dog,” Rogers said.

Auggie’s new pack, picked and harnessed him up. Of course, he had to follow the seat belt rules before heading to his new den on Linglestown Road.

Auggie’s arrival brought smiles, and his four little paws, hit the halls to meet and greet his new family.

“Oh, he makes me feel really good, I always love to come to work, but he’ll make it much more fun. Won’t you Auggie! Auggie Doggie!” Auggie’s officemate exclaimed.

Auggie will have care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. He will also enjoy alpha dog treatment.

“Ridiculously spoiled. I already have a bed in my office for him,” Det. Cpl. Lee Tarasi said.

While Auggie won’t be sniffing out bombs or looking for drugs, he will provide a needed service.

“Stress relief, anxiety relief,” Tarasi said.

“In addition to providing friendship and comfort to the officers, when citizens come in or victims, we feel that he can be a comfort to them as well, He’s going to be that conduit that helps us build further relationships within the community,” Martin said.

Auggie will soon have company. Susquehanna Township Police Department is restarting its K9 Unit.

If you would like to support Auggie or the new unit, you can send a donation to the department with a check payable to the Susquehanna Township Police Canine fund.