Summer Fun Guide

Capital Area Online Learning Association ​​​

Bringing the world of online learning to districts everywhere

School Districts in the Capital Area region came together as the Capital Area Online Learning Association (CAOLA) to enter into contracts for services, develop courses, and administer a viable, cost-effective and quality online learning solution for students. Since its inception in 2009 CAOLA has expanded to other Intermediate Units and districts across Pennsylvania.

Why Choose CAOLA?

Flexible learning options: Students with limited course selection, unique scheduling needs or family obligations

Pursue your interests Students involved in competitive sports, art, music, or other activities that require a flexible schedule

Students involved in competitive sports, art, music, or other activities that require a flexible schedule Highly engaging curriculum: Gifted and special needs students who need a modified program, or a personalized learning plan

Enrollment

Enrollment for member districts

Please contact your district of residence for enrollment information



Isaac's Restaurant Isaac's is a local restaurant chain in South Central Pennsylvania known for our uniquely grilled sandwiches named after birds, made-from-scratch soups and fresh green salads. Since 1983 our mission has been to create fanatical customers, have engaged happy employees and be a strong community partner.

Krouse Travel, Inc.

Welcome to the exciting world of travel

We can help your dreams come true―we’ve been doing it since 1984! Whether you’re interested in a cruise, a trip to Europe, or a fun motorcoach tour, you’ve come to the right place. Travel with us and you’ll experience the exhilaration of seeing new sights without the hassles that can spoil a trip. Our experienced travel consultants can help you plan the trip of a lifetime, or discover regional attractions you’ve never visited. Enter our site and buckle your seatbelt―your adventure is about to begin.



Lake Tobias Wildlife Park Lake Tobias Wildlife Park combines the best of both worlds as a fully operational farm and a stunning zoo with an open air safari, reptile habitat, petting zoo, and more. Why Choose Lake Tobias?

Lake Tobias Wildlife Park has more than 50 years of experience bringing visitors up close and personal to exotic animals and thrilling safari tours. Our self-sustained, family owned and operated business is proud to welcome over 170,000 patrons each season to experience life on the safari and witness an array of beautiful creatures living in the great outdoors.

Open Air Safari

One of our most popular attractions, the open air safari, is a favorite of young and old alike. When you join one of our tours, you jump on our open air safari bus which takes you over 150 acres that are home to buffalo, elk, European deer, Asian deer, and many other animals. Be ready for animals to come right up to you! The 45 minute long tour covers both pasture lands and wooded areas, and you can see more than 500 mammals and flightless birds throughout the tour. Reptile and Exotics Habitat

Opened in 2011, our reptile and exotics habitat building gives you the chance to see a variety of beautiful creatures in man-made habitats that reflect their original climates. With educational presentations throughout the day, you will learn what makes these animals tick and even get the opportunity to touch a live alligator! The facility includes habitats for snakes, lizards, marmosets, tamarins, large tortoises, amphibians, tropical birds, lemurs, a sloth, and more. Petting Zoo

Including African pygmy goats, alpacas, llamas, and much more, our petting zoo offers a variety of friendly animals that kids and adults can get to know, pet, and feed. The petting zoo booth sells cups of carrots, food pellets, or popcorn to feed to the animals. There are also coin-operated vending dispensers with various animals treats that your new creature friends will love. Zoo Exhibits

As a fully operational zoo, we have a variety of educational and fun animal exhibit habitats that are home to many creatures! Planning Your Trip

Four miles north of Halifax and 25 miles north of Harrisburg, we are located just off of Route 225 near Fisherville. Our address is 760 Tobias Drive, Halifax, PA 17032. Look for the Lake Tobias sign at the Tobias Road entrance. We are open daily May through Labor Day, and on weekends during September and October. We are also open on Columbus Day 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Please visit our hours page for more information. Call the Park Office at 717-362-9126 today to reserve picnic tables for large groups or to schedule a group visit. Each table is 16 feet long and reservations are $10 per picnic table.

Pennsylvania Beef Council

The Pennsylvania Beef Council is a non-profit organization working on behalf of 23,000 beef, dairy and veal producers in the Commonwealth. Pennsylvania’s 53,000 farm families continue to be the stewards of more than 7.7 million acres of farmland. With $7.7 billion in cash receipts annually from production agriculture, Pennsylvania farmers and agribusinesses are the leading economic driver in our state.

The Beef Council administers the Beef Checkoff Program in Pennsylvania, which assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. Checkoff revenues may be used for promotion, education and research programs to improve the market climate for beef.

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval. Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties.

OUR MISSION:

Be a unified voice for our beef and veal partners by sharing their legacy of commitment with the families enjoying dinner with us.

CONTACT US:

Pennsylvania Beef Council

Address: 205 South Juliana Street Bedford, PA 15522

Phone: 1-888-4BEEFPA (423-3372) or 814-623-2698

Fax: 814-623-6531