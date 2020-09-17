Susquehanna Township development project begins

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A huge mixed-use development project for Susquehanna Township is about to take shape.
Located at the corner of Linglestown Road and Progress Avenue, the development will have single-family homes, senior living, a hotel, and dozens of retail stores.
The late John Vartan bought the property 26 years ago and his son is bringing his design to fruition.
