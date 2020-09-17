Susquehanna Township development project begins

Community

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A huge mixed-use development project for Susquehanna Township is about to take shape.

Located at the corner of Linglestown Road and Progress Avenue, the development will have single-family homes, senior living, a hotel, and dozens of retail stores.

The late John Vartan bought the property 26 years ago and his son is bringing his design to fruition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss