Susquehanna Twp. reports positive case of Covid-19 on high school football team, activities suspended

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township School District reported Monday that there has been a positive case of coronavirus on its high school football team, and that all high school football activities will be suspended until Oct. 10 as a result.

The school district says the person is following isolation protocols from the state Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Any student or staff who was in close contact with the person will be notified by the state Health Department or the district’s Pandemic Response Team. They will be further asked to quarantine before returning to school.

