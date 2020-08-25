Susquenita School District on shutdown following positive cases of Covid-19

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — After discovering positive cases of coronavirus, Susquenita School District will be on shutdown for the following three days.

The school district made the announcement to parents on Tuesday, while also noting that face-to-face instruction will resume Monday, Aug. 31.

According to the school district, the shutdown is in accordance with the Department of Health guidelines and that a deep clean is underway.

Superintendent Kent Smith said in the announcement that Cumberland Perry Area Vocational Technical School will still continue ‘A-L’ for the first day.

Smith says transportation to CPAVT will be held normally in front of the high school and that students may not enter the building but can catch the CPAVTS bus from campus at 11:40 a.m. Busses will also pick CPAVTS students at the Clock Tower Marysville location at 11:50 a.m. Students who are able to drive to CPAVTS may still do so.

Coming home, busses will make a stop at the high school and then take the remainder of the students directly to their homes.

Smith says the department of health will contact individual households if there is any reason to believe that contact exposure has occurred.