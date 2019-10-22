Susquenita schools to close Wednesday due to ‘boil water notice’

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – Susquenita School District will be closed Wednesday due to a major water leak that disrupted drinking water to the entire campus.

The leak was repaired and water testing was completed Monday evening and the district determined the results indicated drinking water was within acceptable limits and that school would be held Tuesday morning.

The district, however, was contacted Wednesday afternoon by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to undergo a necessary 72-hour ‘Boil Water Notice’ that will run through Thursday.

Due to the ‘Boil Water Notice,’ classes will not be held Wednesday while the district makes preparations to continue normal operations and have bottled water on campus for all students and staff on Thursday.

More information will be posted on the Susquenita School District’s website.