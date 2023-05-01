SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A graduation for Swatara Township’s Citizens Police Academy was held on Monday, May 1.

Throughout the academy, which started in February, citizens learned about patrol and traffic enforcement, police K9s, administrative duties, and more.

“We do still see the value, and forever will see the value of reaching out to our community and learning more about them as they learn more about us,” said Corporal Brandon Pokrop of the Swatara Twp. Police.

“Getting to the nitty-gritty. What happens at a DUI stop, what happens at any traffic stop, what about people with mental health issues, the kids, the dogs, dogs are officers too. There are so many important aspects not many people really appreciate,” said Rebekah Chrisman, who took part in the program.

Chrisman said now that she completed the program she’s considering a career in law enforcement, with the hope of becoming a detective and working in forensics.

Swatara Township Police Department’s Citizens Academy has been held for the past 10 years.