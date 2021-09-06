Swatara Township Fire Rescue utilizes its mini pantry in an effort to fight against hunger

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — All throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Swatara Fire – Rescue has been helping the hungry. This comes in the back of many minds as now federal unemployment benefits are ending.

This makes efforts even more important.

It’s a mini pantry that’s open around the clock. There are no application processes and no questions asked. The goal is to help fight hunger for many who are in need.

“All you have to do is have a need and we will try to fill that need,” Tom Connolly, President of the Swatara Township Board of Commissioners, said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Located at the Rutherford Firehouse on Derry Street emergency crews can get pretty busy with calls, yet Swatara Township is all in when it comes to the fight against hunger.

“The idea here is that if someone needs food, to get through the evening or the weekend they have it here there’s no questions asked there’s no forms to fill out,” Connolly said.

Connolly also says people from anywhere, not just the township, can come in and take what they need.

“Granted we don’t keep track of rather the person lives in the township you can come from anywhere to use this and we do sometimes cross into neighboring municipalities with the delivery but for the most part this Swatara Township and residents and businesses making a donation,” Connolly said.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off non-perishable items at their main building located at 599 Eisenhower Blvd.

“We saw with the beginning of COVID that stores were closing hours were cut and people were struggling and that’s when we switched and started with the mini pantry,” Connolly said.

Also, board members say if there’s a request to have food taken to you an officer or firefighter can deliver it to your home.