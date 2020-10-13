Swatara Township holds event to bridge trust between residents, police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ‘Faith in Blue’ event was held in Swatara Township in hopes of bringing police and the community together.

Living Water Community Church teamed up with the Lower Swatara Township Police Department to host the event. The gathering was designed to build bridges and break biases between police and residents.

Community members got a chance to speak with and interact with police officers, while organizers say its a step forward to help build trust and open up lines of communication.

“Right now with everything that is going on — it is vital and important for police departments to reach out and interact with their communities,” Lt. Tom Stauffer said. “It’s always important but now more than ever people have questions for police officers that they would like to have answered and this creates a great format.”

This was the first year of the Faith and Blue event in Swatara Township.

