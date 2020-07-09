Swatara Township looking to improve Greenbelt

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township is working to make the Greenbelt better.
They’ve allocated $5,000 to the Capitol Area Greenbelt Association. The money will be used to help with improvements along the 20-mile walking trail and additional police patrols during peak times.
Greenbelt usage in Swatara Township has doubled during the pandemic and runs through five municipalities in the township.
