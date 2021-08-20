Swatara Township Police enjoying one last day of summer with Swatara Float

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — With the summer starting to sneak away, the Swatara Township Police wanted to get one more event done in the sun.

The Swatara Float is now in its second year, it’s yet another community event the Swatara Township Police are holding this summer. Originally, the event was a one-off until it became a hit with officers. “We actually started it partially due to COVID as a way for people to get outside safely while social distancing,” Corporal Brandon Pokrop said. “It was such a great hit with our officers and the public that we decided to make it an annual event.”

While the main objective is to have fun, community events like this are also a great way for officers to show a side of themselves the public doesn’t get to see very often. “The goal is to provide an opportunity for members of the community to come out and meet our officers in a relaxed atmosphere which helps build trust,” Cpl. Pokrop said. “It also allows the public to see police officers in a different light, as everyday human beings just like everyone else, who cares for the community they serve.”

(Image Courtesy: Corporal Brandon Pokrop)

Just because the summer is slowly winding down, doesn’t mean outreach events from the Swatara Township Police are coming to an end. “This is our last summer event for the season, we then switch gears into planning for our annual 5K Hero Run which is one of our larger events held in November,” Cpl. Pokrop said.

A whole lot of good to come out from another great event. The best part of it all for the Corporal? “Getting out and enjoying what Mother Nature has provided us in our own backyard. The Swatara Creek is such a great way to enjoy a safe, calm, and relaxing float which people can experience with their friends, family, and other outdoor-loving individuals,” Cpl. Pokrop said.

The float is a free event being held Saturday, August 21. It is being held at 10 a.m. behind the Swatara Township Authority Building in Hummelstown. Attendees are asked to bring their own tubes, flotation devices, or kayaks and park at McNaughton Park where a shuttle will take them to the start at Schiavoni Park. After floating down, a free lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to noon with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and drinks.