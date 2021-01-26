Swatara Township Police hand out backpacks for local students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police were handing out backpacks filled with snacks and school supplies to students in the Swatara Township and Paxtang Borough area.

The bags were filled during the Swatara Township MLK Day of Service.

