Swatara Township Police implementing body cameras

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township Police believes that using body cameras to help promote transparency and improve public trust.

Last year Swatara Township Police applied for a grant to purchase body cameras for its 50 police officers. The first-year cost for the township after receiving the matching grant is $37,000. They currently have 20 body cameras.

Sgt. Ashley Baluh says that this is a big step forward in building trust in the community.

“Body cameras are good for the public and they expect us to wear them for transparency,” said Baluh, adding, “it is also a safety factor for police and the public.”

Township officers can also integrate their body cameras with the video system in their patrol cars.

Officer Tyler Margeson says it is not a complicated effort noting that “activating both systems can be done with the touch of a button.”

“This will be an effective tool to make sure that officers are doing things by the book, and it could also have a positive impact on people we come in contact because they know the interaction is being recorded,” said Margeson.

Baluh anticipates that every police officer will have a body camera by the end of 2020.