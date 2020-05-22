Swimming pools in Pennsylvania gearing up for summer opening

Community

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Swimming pools in yellow counties are getting ready to open for the summer.

The Boiling Springs pool is delaying opening on Memorial Day, saying the safety of employees, members and guests are vital and they don’t want to take any chances.

Swimming pools in yellow counties are getting ready to open for the summer.

Top Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss