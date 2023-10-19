(WHTM) — The GIANT Company has announced a food drive to benefit local food drives and pantries at all of its stores ahead of the holiday season.

From October 20 to October 29, customers can participate in the “Fill a Plate” event by dropping off items at their local GIANT, MARTIN’S, or GIANT Heirloom market.

The company recommends donations of non-perishable items such as canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna and chicken, cereal, granola bars, macaroni and cheese, and related items.

The donation bins will be located at the front of each store near customer service.