The Giant company honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, with $25,000 in donations

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream of racial equality, The GIANT Company announced Monday, $25,000 in donations to support 12 organizations dedicated to advancing diversity and inclusion within their local communities.

The GIANT Company, in partnership with Central PA MLK Day of Service, is supporting local non-profits and their mission of helping neighbors by donating a combined $10,000 in donations.

“The GIANT Company’s generous donation to these nonprofits will give them the boost they need to continue to be good neighbors to our local community,” said Representative Patty Kim, Central PA MLK Day of Service chair. “We are grateful for the investment and appreciate GIANT’s partnership.”

The company is also donating $10,000 to Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council to help facilitate new minority businesses for certification and development.

In addition, The Greater Harrisburg Area NAACP ACT-SO Program is receiving $5,000 to encourage African American high school students through coaching and enrichment in the areas of sciences, humanities, the performing arts, the visual arts, and business entrepreneurship.

“Dr. King’s dream of racial equality still resonates today throughout our local communities and with the work being done by organizations such as the ones we are supporting today,” said Aaysha Noor, head of diversity and inclusion, The GIANT Company. “The GIANT Company is committed to working together to effect long-lasting change and make a difference.”

The donations are part of The GIANT Company’s overall commitment to support racial equality and diversity and inclusion efforts.