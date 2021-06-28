Top dogs gather in Lebanon Co. for the American Working Dog Federation’s IGP National Championship

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Top dogs made their way to Lebanon County this weekend. They came to compete in the American Working Dog Federation’s IGP National Championship.

Dogs from across the country gathered at Northern Lebanon High School for the competition that highlights a working dog sport called ‘Schutzhund.’

The dogs and handlers spend countless hours training to compete in three phases: the first, tracking-scent work.

“The second phase is obedience, where we are looking for harmony with the handler, the human– that the dog shows free willing happy work where the dog is one with the handler,” said DVG Judge, Joel Monroe. “Then there is protection. It’s like police work — we are looking for stability in the dog, where the dog has correct aggression but it has an off switch when the dog is very friendly when it’s time to be.”

“These dogs that you see here a lot of times are the dogs than then produce the dogs that people sell to the police that work the borders, that work detection that work in airports,” said Joe Brokington, Trial Chair. “It’s mission is to the working dog in the United States.”

Taking first place, Laurie Schweizer and her German Shepherd Argo, from New Jersey.