Tri-Community Elementary School to go remote until Oct. 21

BRESSLER, Pa. (WHTM) — In a letter addressed to parents, the Tri-Community Elementary School announced that a staff member has tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result, the school will be operating with remote learning from Oct. 13 through Oct. 20.

The school says that staff members and students who were identified as having close contact with the person have been asked to quarantine for 14 days. Those people have been reached out to already.

All teachers subject to the quarantine will continue to teach remotely so that students can retain as much continuity of instruction as possible, the school said. Students are required to participate in remote learning, unless unable due to illness or absence excused under school board policy.

In-person learning for these classes will resume on Oct. 21.

