Trooper Minute: Reminder on the rules when driving by a school bus

It is time to remind drivers of the school bus stopping law. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, it has been approximately six months since drivers have seen a school bus on their daily routes. In case you forgot, here is a reminder.

When you encounter a stopped school bus with red signal lights flashing and stop arm extended you must stop at least ten feet away from the bus. Here are the locations you must stop when you encounter a school bus that is stopped.

You must stop on roadways with painted lines; at all intersections, whether it is or is not marked with a stop sign; and you must stop on roadways with ridged or grooved dividers.

The only time you do not have to stop is when a physical barrier or clearly defined dividing section provides separate roadways and the school bus is stopped on the opposite side of the road. Some examples of barriers include concrete and metal median barriers and guide rails. In addition, dividing sections are areas that include grass, trees, shrubs, and rocks.

It is important to remember do not move until the school bus red lights have stopped flashing and all of the children have reached a place of safety.

If you fail to stop and are convicted of violating Pennsylvania’s school bus stopping law, you will receive all of the following: a $250 fine, five points on your driving record and a 60-day driver’s license suspension.

If you are ever in doubt, stop! Failure to stop could endanger the lives of children.

With this month’s trooper minute, I’m tpr. Brent miller.