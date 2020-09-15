Trooper Minute: Safe2Say Something system

Schools throughout the commonwealth are back in session. Businesses are starting to see an increase in shoppers. The Pennsylvania State Police encourages residents and visitors to remain vigilant and speak up when something doesn’t seem right.

Last year the office of attorney general created the “Safe2Say Something” anonymous reporting system. The program teaches youth and adults how to recognize warning signs, especially within social media, from individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others. It encourages you to “say something” before it is too late.

There are three easy ways to use the Safe2Say Something system. Report a tip through the safe2say something smartphone app, call 1-844-saf2say or submit a tip online safe2saypa.org. You may remain anonymous.

Did you also know in Pennsylvania you can report suspicious activity through the See Something Send Something smartphone app. In addition to the app, you can report suspicious activity by calling 1-888-292-1919 or email tips@pa.Gov. More information on reporting suspicious activity can be found on our website psp.Pa.Gov.

The Safe2Say Something and See Something Send Something apps are not a substitute for 911. Call 911 if there is an emergency.

Remember the five w’s – who, what, where, when, and why when reporting any suspicious activity. By remaining informed and alert, we can all play a role in keeping ourselves and everyone around us safe.

With this month’s trooper minute, I’m Tpr. Brent Miller.