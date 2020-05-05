Live Now
‘Tummy time’ important for infants during pregnancy

Community

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A review of studies conclude that “tummy time” is very important for your baby.

“Tummy time” is just that– having your infant spend a few minutes awake on their stomach. After looking at 16 tummy time studies, researchers say it helps in overall development. It can also prevent flat head syndrome, improve heart health, and body mass.

Experts recommend 30 minutes of tummy time a day.

