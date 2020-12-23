Two Lower Dauphin teachers are racing to run 24 miles in 24 hours for the kids

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Lower Dauphin teachers have laced up their running shoes for the kids.

Scott Payonk and Michael Layers are running 24 miles in 24 hours.

They started at noon Wednesday running a mile on the high school track every hour on the hour.

The duo is accepting donations and raising money for the school’s Mini-Thon.

“I just want to thank the LD community and the Central Pennsylvania community for their support in this and we can’t wait to see how we turn out with our donations and see the outcome. And always remember FTK (for the kids).”

Their goal is to raise $2,424 to go along with the 24 miles in 24 hour theme. All money will go to Four Diamonds.