UGI gifting $300,000 to support student diversity in STEM fields at Penn State Harrisburg

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — UGI Utilities Inc. and Penn State Harrisburg are teaming up to support the diversification of students in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.

UGI Utilities Inc. recently gifted $300,000 to Penn State Harrisburg funding two initiatives. A $250,000 donation creating the UGI Educational Equity Scholarship and an additional $50,000 funded the UGI Diversity and STEM Advancement Program.

“UGI is pleased to support Penn State’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, as well as STEM education,” Robert F. Beard, executive vice president, Natural Gas, UGI Corporation; and CEO, UGI Utilities, said. “The vitality of our communities depends on every student, regardless of racial, religious or cultural background, having access to resources that allow them to succeed. The UGI Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Scholarship, as well as the Diversity and STEM Advancement Program, are designed to do just that, and we applaud Penn State for working with us on these efforts that allow students to reach their full potential.”

The $250,000 gift was matched 1:1 with the University funding as part of its recently concluded Educational Equity Matching Program. The resulting $500,000 endowment will support scholarships for full-time undergraduate students at Penn State Harrisburg who have demonstrated financial need, and whose gender, race, ethnic, cultural, and/or national background contribute to the diversity of the student body.

“We are grateful for this generous gift from the UGI Utilities and their longstanding support of the college and throughout the University,” said Penn State Harrisburg Chancellor John M. Mason Jr. “We share UGI’s commitment to advancing diversity in the workforce pipeline, particularly in STEM fields, and are excited they have invested in the future of our students, programs and events. It is partners like UGI who will enhance our ability to make a real difference in our communities.”

To make a gift to support scholarships or programs in diversity, equity and inclusion at Penn State please contact the Office of Development at 717-948-6316 or hbgdevelopment@psu.edu.