Unique Thanksgiving traditions to start with your family and friends this year

For many of us, Thanksgiving is the one time of year we can get together with families or friends to share a meal, give thanks, and enjoy each other’s company without gifts or events stealing the focus around the table.

Over the years, many families and groups created their own unique Thanksgiving traditions to make the holiday extra special.

Good Housekeeping says they can range from silly to emotional, food-focused to getting away from the table, athletic to relaxing.

Good Housekeeping magazine published a list of unique traditions to start with your family.

To name a few, while you’re all digesting your turkey and stuffing, cozy up in front of the tv for some binge-watching, have the kids set the table, volunteer at a soup kitchen, or try a turkey trot.

