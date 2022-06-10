CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United Way of Franklin County announced that they will be holding their 10th annual Stuff the Bus, which is an annual school supply drive.

During the event last year, 24 local businesses and organizations participated by displaying school supply collection boxes, which totaled over $20,000 worth of supplies to local students.

“The month of August is a challenging time for many already-overstretched families, as they are faced with the added expense and stress of preparing their kids for school. When students come to school under prepared, learning suffers,” Executive Director of United Way of Franklin County said.

“The Stuff the Bus event is a community-wide effort to make sure our youngest citizens return to their classrooms with everything they need to have a successful year. There are many ways to get involved and support local students through this event,” Community Impact Coordinator for the United Way said.

Donations will be accepted from July 5 to July 31. The United Way will also be collecting donations at several summer events around the county.

A list of businesses collecting donations can also be found on the United Way of Franklin County website by clicking here.