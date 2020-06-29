Up to $750/month offered to Dauphin County renters struggling financially

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For renters and property owners who have had a hard time with finances during the Covid-19 pandemic, help is now available.

$150 million in funding was provided to all counties throughout the commonwealth through the CARES Rent Relief Program. The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency will be distributing those funds based on county population and need.

“If you’re struggling to make rent or mortgage payments, this program may help,” said Dauphin County Board Chairman Jeff Haste. “It’s been a very difficult time for those left without a paycheck if their employer had to close during the pandemic.”

CARES RRP funds may be used to help eligible households with up to six months of rent from March 1, 2020 to December 30, 2020. The maximum amount of assistance provided per lessee per month is $750.

To qualify for CARES RRP assistance, you must be able to provide tenant pay stubs or income statements for the three months prior to the period for which funding is being requested; two forms filled out by the landlord indicating their agreement to participate in the program; a copy of the lease to verify rent; and documentation to verify unemployment with the state Department of Labor and Industry’s Bureau of Unemployment Compensation.

“This is a historic opportunity to help those who are struggling to keep a roof over their heads and food on their tables,” said Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries. “Although we’re now in the green phase of reopening, many families are still hurting financially.”

Dauphin County commissioners have selected the HELP Ministries program of Christian Churches United to oversee the program in Dauphin County.

“We are excited to be able to help make this assistance available to our community,” said CCU Executive Director Darrel Reinford. “We are still getting program details from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency and look forward to processing applications on July 6.”

Information for financial assistance applications for funds can be found here. The deadline to apply for assistance is September 30, 2020.

