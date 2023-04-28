HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pediatric patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Harrisburg had super visitors on Friday!

Friday, April 28, is national superhero day, and to celebrate, window washers dressed up as superheroes and rappelled down the building.

Eight-year-old Sebastian Marshall says he’d never seen a superhero before, and today’s surprise visit was, “Really cool.”

“I saw Captain America, Spider-Man, and Superman,” Marshall said. “They waved, I high-fived them and I fist bumped them.”

“As a pediatric patient particularly, it’s scary to be in a place like a hospital. So to be able to put a cape on our staff and support a good feel while they’re here and healing with us is great,” said Lou Baverso, president of UPMC Central Pennsylvania.

Purple cape sales will go towards the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation to fund pediatric patients in the region.