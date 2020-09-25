‘Urban Stadium Race’ in York City looks to help kids buy bikes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York is getting ready to launch its first “urban stadium” bicycle race to help raise money to buy bikes for kids.

The race will be held on Saturday at the People’s Bank Stadium. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the race starts just an hour later.

The race features different obstacles and was organized by “Pedal 4 Peace,” an organization that tries to break down barriers of urban relations and tries to combat violence in urban communities.

