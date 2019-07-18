Val’s Kids: Rashad

Rashad loves animals so this week’s Val’s Kid headed over to Zoo America where he enjoyed a one on one session in the education room checking out a snake and a curious owl. The teen, a polite young man who loves video games, would like to live in a city or suburbs.

Rashad would like to keep in touch with his birth siblings. “He would love either a two-parent household, or a single mom household, with a couple of other kids around his age, he really would love some pets, but they’re not a deal-breaker,” Alexandra Gamble, Permanency Worker said.

Rashad says he hopes to have a cat and Husky one day. Rashad loves playing Minecraft and reading books.

For more information on kids waiting for a forever home and SWAN, including post-permanency services call 1-800-585-7926.