CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Timothy Marahoris was a decorated Korean War veteran.

“I remember him as Timo, and I remember him when he was young and he was a kind soul. He was proud of both his countries, Greece and the United States,” said Billy Kaldes, a lifelong friend of Marahoris.

Billy Kaldes and Marahoris met at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Camp Hill.

“He liked the history of the Orthodox Church and he enjoyed talking to a lot of the parishioners,” Kaldes said.

But when Marahoris died in 2010, his stories stopped.

Marahoris’ military decorations went to the Pennsylvania State Treasury, which looked tirelessly for a living relative to no avail.

“Every piece represents somebody’s story. It’s a symbol of the sacrifice that they made for our great nation to protect our freedoms and our way of life,” said Stacy Garrity of the Pennsylvania State Treasury.

The Treasury has more than 500 unclaimed decorations, from dog tags to purple hearts. So when the staff learned about Marahoris’ ties to the area and the church, it was an easy decision to bring the medals here, a place close to his heart.

“We’re going to display them in foyer at the Greek Church forever and people can learn the history of Timo for the rest of their lives,” Kaldes said.