LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Visit Lebanon Valley is hosting its 4th annual Java Journey event, which is set to highlight several locally owned coffee shops and cafes around Lebanon County.

According to their website, Visit Lebanon Valley is a local destination marketing organization whose goal is to promote visitor travel across Lebanon Valley, while also highlighting local businesses and unique attractions in the area. The organizations overall mission is to strengthen the local economy through increased tourism.

Visit Lebanon Valley’s Java Journey event is a self-guided tour across the county, with 11 different stops to locally owned coffee shops in the area. The following participating businesses in this years event consists of:

In order to participate in this journey across Lebanon County, you need to first visit any of the 11 total participating businesses to purchase your mug and passport for just $10. According to Visit Lebanon Valley, participants will then have special access to the businesses ‘secret drinks’, which are exclusive to the Java Journey. Upon purchasing a special drink at one of these locations you will then receive a stamp in your passport.

Mug and stamp-passport for the Java Journey

Once a participants passport is stamped and completely filled out, they can then detach the stamp portion of their passport and turn it in to any of the 11 participating businesses. According to Visit Lebanon Valley, once your completed passport is turned in you will officially have a chance to win one of the numerous available prizes – the Grand Prize being a gift basket and a one-night, midweek stay at the Londonderry Inn & Estate in Campbelltown (Valued at over $200).

There will also be several runner-up prizes awarded in this years Java Journey as well.

“This is our 4th annual Java Journey, and we have been growing steadily every year. This trail is your chance to discover many locally owned coffee shops serving up the best cups of joe in the Lebanon Valley,” President of Visit Lebanon Valley Jennifer Kuzo said. “You don’t have to drink coffee, it could be tea or cocoa or a menu item, whatever you are in the mood to try, as there are plenty of options at each shop. It’s such a fun activity to do with friends and family. Experience small-town charm at its best. What will you discover on the journey?”

For more information about Visit Lebanon Valley, you can visit their website at www.VisitLebanonValley.com

The Java Journey will officially begin on Monday, Jan. 16 and will run until Saturday, March 11.