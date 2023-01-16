HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring the work of the late Civil Rights leader. Many communities in the Midstate are taking part in days of service.

In Harrisburg, the 14th annual Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service took place at the Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life. The event commemorates the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington and gives people a chance to give back.

The event focused on jobs, housing, literacy, and voting. Volunteers assembled care packages and made blankets to distribute to underserved community members.

An opening ceremony included civic and faith leaders’ speeches plus students’ essays regarding their dreams.

“I have a dream. Education for all is what I dream of — a world where every little boy and girl like me can go to school and learn new things. Education can do wonders,” read Vedika Burman, a third-grader at Central Dauphin Cyber Academy.

Volunteer projects took place across Central Pennsylvania including 20 MLK Day of Reading events at area coffee houses and blood drives in Halifax and Gettysburg.