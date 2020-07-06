Walmart launching virtual summer camp with celebrity ‘camp counselors’

Starting this week, Walmart is launching an online program to help keep kids busy.

Celebrities including Drew Barrymore, Neil Patrick Harris, LeBron James, Idina Menzel, and Todd Oldham will act as camp counselors in video sessions on the Walmart app.

There will be 50 Camp by Walmart activities, the company says.

The videos will vary from arts and crafts tutorials to fitness and other activities.

“Summer hasn’t really felt like summer yet, and I know I hear every day, ‘Mom, I’m bored!’” Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart said. “Through our digital means and vast footprint of stores, we’re hoping to bring some summer fun to families across the country. We know Walmart plays a role in our communities that extends far beyond getting them necessary supplies, and we see that now more than ever.”

Camp by Walmart is free and starts Wednesday, June 8.

For more information visit corporate.walmart.com.

