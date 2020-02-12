Waynesboro program connects senior citizens and children

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — A volunteer grandparent program hopes to keep the elderly active and engaged while giving children in Waynesboro role models to look up to.

Shirley George says she loves kids and the feeling is mutual.

“They’re each different, but they all want this right here, to be held and loved,” she said.

Shirley is a volunteer for the Keystone Foster Grandparents Program and for the past several weeks, she spent her Wednesday mornings with kids at the Waynesboro Day Care Center.

“Some of them come here at six in the morning and some of them don’t leave until five in the afternoon,” Shirley said.

Background checks and training are necessary before volunteers are able to donate their five weekly hours.

“If they’re willing to share that, they can really shape a generation,” Program Coordinator Sue James said.

The Franklin County Area Agency on Aging started the program in January.

“I’m 70 now and I guess I will do it until I’m not able to do it anymore,” Shirley said.

Organizers look to draw in more volunteers and hope to expand the program beyond Waynesboro in the coming years.