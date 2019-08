A 19-year-old says being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer is the best thing that's ever happened to him because it's giving him a platform to help others. In this week's Heart of the Midstate, we introduce you to Eric Erdman who has six months to live and is spending his final days helping others.

The "Give a Child a Voice" foundation's slogan is "Break the silence, it will make the world a better place". The foundation focuses on helping children dealing with 3 things: abuse, bullying, and life-threatening illnesses.