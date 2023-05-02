ABC27
by: James Wesser
Posted: May 2, 2023 / 06:59 AM EDT
Updated: May 2, 2023 / 06:59 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 salutes Bruce Lengel.
Lengel, of Palmyra, served with the US Navy aboard the USS Nantahala from 1953 to 1961.
He celebrated his 90th birthday last month!
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
