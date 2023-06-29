ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Jun 29, 2023 / 07:17 AM EDT
Updated: Jun 29, 2023 / 07:20 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes Carl “Sarge” Roush.
Roush, of Newport, served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1954. He was trained as an M-48 tank driver during the Korean War.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
