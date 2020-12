Today we honor Charles Bear Sr.

He was a WW2 vet, and was sent over to Germany near the end of the war and drove a tank.

He was involved in clean-up and caring for refugees on both sides.

His tank was hit, but he still kept going.

Bear was the chief of police from the 60’s to the 70’s in Newville.

He passed away in 2008.

We salute you and thank you for your service.