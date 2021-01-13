We Salute You: Cpt. Joseph H. Cheshure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Captain Joseph H. Cheshure.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

He was a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and then served with the U.S Navy Supply Corps during Vietnam.

He was also a commander at the Mechanicsburg supply depot.

Cheshure passed away in 2011.

We salute him, and thank him for his service.