(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 honors Douglas Compton.

Compton joined the United States Army in 1972 and was discharged in 1975. He then joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 1987.

He also ministered to the soldiers in Shanksville between September 12 and 19 in 2001. During his years of service, he was deployed to Germany, Kosovo, and Iraq before officially retiring in 2011.

We salute you and thank you for your service.