Seven months and counting as New Hope Ministries keeps up with the pandemic level need.

"We saw a huge increase in demand for food at the beginning of the pandemic, then in the middle, as people started getting their unemployment benefits and stimulus checks, we saw demand decrease for a little while, and then as we got into the summertime and benefits started expiring, the demand has quickly started to go up again," said Eric Saunders, executive director of New Hope Ministries.